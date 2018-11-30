Polluting mills to fold

Home » Nation

All paper mills around China’s second largest freshwater lake will be shut down by 2019.

Central China’s Hunan Province said that all pulp-making and outdated paper-making capacity in three cities and one district around Dongting Lake will be closed by the end of the year, and all paper mills in the area will be shut down by the end of 2019. While the industry provides employment and taxes, it is highly polluting. Workers will be reemployed elsewhere.