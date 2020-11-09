The story appears on
November 9, 2020
Population census in HK
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government will conduct a large-scale population census that cover the whole population in Hong Kong from June to August next year, an official said yesterday.
Finance Secretary Paul Chan said in his blog the census will enable the government to compile information on the social and economic characteristics of the Hong Kong population.
With the latest and comprehensive data of Hong Kong and a clearer picture of the society’s situation, the government can formulate policies and allocate resources in a more responsive way to align with the development of society and better meet people’s needs, he said.
As the COVID-19 epidemic may bring uncertainty to the census work, Chan said, the Census and Statistics Department will further enhance the use of information technology for data collection.
Since 1961, it has become an established practice for Hong Kong to conduct a population census every ten years and a by-census in the middle of the intercensal period.
