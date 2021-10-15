The story appears on
October 15, 2021
Potala to open free for tourists
The iconic Potala Palace in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region will be open to the public free of charge from today to the end of 2021, as authorities strive to promote winter tourism.
Tourists only need to make an appointment one day in advance on the palace’s WeChat account for entry, the resort’s management office said yesterday.
The Potala Palace, located in the regional capital of Lhasa, was built by Tibetan King Songtsen Gampo in the seventh century and expanded in the 17th century. The palace was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994 and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Tibet.
It holds a collection of invaluable scriptures, historical documents, and precious relics, including statues, paintings, and frescoes.
The palace’s new move is part of the region’s “Winter Tourism in Tibet” program to promote tourism and push economic growth.
