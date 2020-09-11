Premarital counseling to be introduced

Home » Nation

CHINA’S marriage registries will introduce premarital counseling to help couples prepare for marriage, according to a set of guidelines.

Civil affairs authorities are instructed to develop premarital counseling courses and materials in the forms of videos and pamphlets and promote them at registries, said the guidelines, jointly issued by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the All-China Women’s Federation.

Last year 4.15 million Chinese couples untied the knot, according to the ministry, up from 1.3 million in 2003. It is not clear whether it is mandatory for all couples to seek counseling before getting married, or who would pay for it.

The new guidelines also want to make the marriage registration process more “solemn and serious.” A ceremony for marriage certificate presentation should be included in the marriage registration procedure.

Currently city hall marriages can take just minutes.

The country’s marriage rate hit an 11-year low in 2018, with only about 10.14 million couples tying the knot, down 4.6 percent from the previous year.