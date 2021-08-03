Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 3, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Preschool Chinese

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 3, 2021 | Print Edition

China will promote the use of standard spoken and written Chinese in preschool, the Ministry of Education has said

According to a notice issued by the ministry yesterday, kindergartens in rural and ethnic minority regions will include the use of standard spoken and written Chinese from this year’s autumn semester which starts in September. Kindergarten teachers in rural and ethnic minority areas have been asked to improve standard Chinese language skills to prepare preschool children for basic standard Chinese communication skills for primary education, the notice added.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿