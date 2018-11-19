The story appears on
Page A3
November 19, 2018
President arrives in Brunei for state visit
CHINESE President Xi Jinping arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday for a state visit to Brunei, the first by a Chinese head of state in 13 years to the Southeast Asian country.
Xi stressed that China and Brunei are close neighbors across the sea, and also friends and partners who trust each other, as the two sides have a long history of friendly exchanges.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 27 years ago, the two countries have been treating each other as equals, and scored deepening political mutual trust and fruitful results in various cooperations, which brought tangible benefits to the two peoples and made positive contributions to peace and prosperity in the region, said Xi.
He expected to carry forward bilateral traditional friendship, jointly outline a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era, and uplift the China-Brunei good-neighborly friendship to a new high through the visit.
