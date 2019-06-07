President hails strategic partnership

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has said a stronger China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is of great importance to maintaining the interests of the two countries and their peoples, as well as to global peace, stability and prosperity.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev yesterday.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties, Xi noted.

He added that the relationship between the two countries features the highest degree of mutual trust, the highest level of coordination and the highest strategic value, thus making a key contribution to world peace, stability and development.

Presently, relations between the two countries have entered a new era, and the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has been continuously enriched.

Amid complicated international circumstances, particularly in the face of some illicit moves to curb the development of emerging economies, a stronger bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia is of great importance to maintaining the interests of the two countries and their peoples, as well as to global peace, stability and prosperity, Xi said.

Xi urged the two sides to make further efforts and push forward the bilateral all-around cooperation so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and provide an even greater impetus for the two countries to grow and rejuvenate.

He also called on the two countries to strengthen their cooperation within the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the BRICS, the Group of 20 and in other multilateral affairs in a bid to offer more China-Russia options to the international community.

Medvedev noted the Chinese and Russian presidents on Wednesday signed a statement that declared a new era for bilateral ties, which bears great significance.

Currently, an individual country, regardless of the consequence, has blatantly violated the international law and the basic norms of international relations, bullied others with sanctions recklessly, and suppressed firms of other countries, which has hindered global economic growth and impaired the growth of global trade, he said.

These moves are short-sighted and destructive, the Russian prime minister added.

He called on the two sides to step up their strategic coordination, jointly cope with the common challenges facing the two countries and the international community, and to safeguard world peace and development with concrete actions.

The Russian side is ready to join its Chinese counterpart in fully implementing the major consensus reached by the two heads of state, including the alignment of the Eurasian Economic Union as well as the Belt and Road Initiative.

On Wednesday, during Xi’s meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, China and Russia agreed to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

The Chinese leader is due to attend the 23rd St Petersburg International Economic Forum. He will address a plenary session to expound China’s ideas on sustainable development and call for concerted efforts to safeguard multilateralism and improve global governance for the common development and prosperity of the world.