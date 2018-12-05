The story appears on
Page A6
December 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Prison for telecom lottery fraudsters
Courts in northeast China have jailed 282 members of a massive telecom fraud network that swindled 153 million yuan (US$22 million) out of its victims.
The Intermediate People’s Court in the city of Baishan, Jilin Province, said the gang had operated in south China’s Guangdong Province as well as in Indonesia and Fiji.
Between March 2016 and July 2017, the gang sent out online messages luring victims to a fake platform to buy lottery tickets. The victims’ accounts were later seized by the gang.
The gang was busted in 2017 in a sweeping police action, which saw 77 suspects repatriated from Fiji for trials.
Baishan’s intermediate court and six lower-level courts on November 27-29 handed down life imprisonment to the two ringleaders, and prison terms ranging from six months to 15 years to the other 280 members.
Another nine received criminal detention, and eight others were freed from criminal punishment considering their minimal involvement.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.