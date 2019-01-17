Prize donated to young

Home » Nation

Qian Qihu, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering who won the country’s top science award this month, has decided to donate all his prize money to help poor children receive an education.

Qian, 82, was awarded 8 million yuan (US$1.18 million) for outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation earlier this month. Qian said he has decided to use the money to set up a student aid fund in his hometown, the city of Kunshan, in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, to help more poor children gain access to school. Since 2006, Qian has personally assisted 17 poor students in Kunshan.