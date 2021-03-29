The story appears on
Page A5
March 29, 2021
Probe gets new photos of Mars
The China National Space Administration on Friday released two new images of Mars captured by the country’s Tianwen-1 probe.
In the images, Mars is crescent-shaped with a clear surface texture.
When the Tianwen-1 probe was 11,000 kilometers away on the far side of the planet to the sun, it took panoramic photos of Mars with a medium-resolution camera.
The Tianwen-1 probe has been operating in the parking orbit around Mars for a month. The high-resolution and medium-resolution cameras, mineral spectrometer and other payloads onboard were switched on successively to carry out exploration of Mars and obtain scientific data, the CNSA said.
