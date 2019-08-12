Advanced Search

Protecting culture

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration is soliciting opinions from the public for a draft revision to the law on cultural heritage protection. Members of public are expected to pool their wisdom for the issues including strengthening protection of cultural heritage, promoting appropriate use, streamlining the ownership system, encouraging social participation and expanding the sharing of resources. People can submit opinions by September 9 through e-mail link: faguichu@sach.gov.cn.

