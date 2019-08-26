The story appears on
Page A6
August 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Protecting kids online
A REGULATION on the protection of children’s personal information on networks was published by the Cyberspace Administration of China on Friday. No organizations or individuals are allowed to produce, release or spread information that infringes on children’s privacy, the regulation reads. Network operators should set up protection rules and user agreements for children’s information, and should designate responsible persons to take charge of protecting children’s personal information. The guardians should educate and guide the children. The regulation takes effect on October 1.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.