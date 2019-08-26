Protecting kids online

Home » Nation

A REGULATION on the protection of children’s personal information on networks was published by the Cyberspace Administration of China on Friday. No organizations or individuals are allowed to produce, release or spread information that infringes on children’s privacy, the regulation reads. Network operators should set up protection rules and user agreements for children’s information, and should designate responsible persons to take charge of protecting children’s personal information. The guardians should educate and guide the children. The regulation takes effect on October 1.