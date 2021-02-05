The story appears on
Page A7
February 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Protecting minors
A new judicial interpretation of the Criminal Procedure Law outlined several measures to better protect the rights of juveniles in handling criminal cases. The explanation released yesterday by the Supreme People’s Court stipulates that in cases involving sexual or violent crimes against minors, questioning of underage victims and witnesses should be recorded in one sitting if possible. Special protection measures for minors shall be adopted in cooperation with other relevant authorities. Testimony given by minors without their legal representatives or appropriate adults present should be excluded.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.