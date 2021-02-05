Protecting minors

Home » Nation

A new judicial interpretation of the Criminal Procedure Law outlined several measures to better protect the rights of juveniles in handling criminal cases. The explanation released yesterday by the Supreme People’s Court stipulates that in cases involving sexual or violent crimes against minors, questioning of underage victims and witnesses should be recorded in one sitting if possible. Special protection measures for minors shall be adopted in cooperation with other relevant authorities. Testimony given by minors without their legal representatives or appropriate adults present should be excluded.