Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

February 5, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Protecting minors

Source: Xinhua | 00:20 UTC+8 February 5, 2021 | Print Edition

A new judicial interpretation of the Criminal Procedure Law outlined several measures to better protect the rights of juveniles in handling criminal cases. The explanation released yesterday by the Supreme People’s Court stipulates that in cases involving sexual or violent crimes against minors, questioning of underage victims and witnesses should be recorded in one sitting if possible. Special protection measures for minors shall be adopted in cooperation with other relevant authorities. Testimony given by minors without their legal representatives or appropriate adults present should be excluded.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿