The story appears on
Page A6
March 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Provinces, cities try out air medical services
China’s civil aviation and health authorities have decided to jointly launch a trial of air medical services, namely emergency aid and medical transport, in 12 provinces and municipalities.
The move, to be carried out in regions including Beijing, Hebei and Liaoning, aims to facilitate the establishment and improvement of standards and systems governing the air medical services of medical institutions and capacity building in this regard.
According to an implementation plan on the pilot project issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the National Health Commission, competent aviation and health agencies are asked to establish an effective coordination and communication mechanism and improve work procedures so as to enhance efficiency in treating emergency cases and promote air medical services.
The plan also stressed flight safety, emergency response capabilities and training for medical workers who deliver efficient air medical aids.
