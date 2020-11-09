Public health drive to prevent winter diseases

Home » Nation

China will take forward the public health campaign nationwide as it works to prevent COVID-19 and other diseases in winter and build a healthy China, the State Council’s executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided over the weekend.

The government puts great emphasis on public health. Li has underlined the need to advance the public health campaign for the new era with an innovative and reform spirit. Specific arrangements have been made for work on this front in this year’s government work report.

It was agreed at the Friday meeting that the public health campaign plays an important role in protecting and promoting people’s health.

The meeting pointed out that winter is a key season for running the campaign and competent departments should facilitate relevant work.

It is important to synergize efforts in conducting the campaign and stepping up prevention and control of COVID-19, flu and other infectious diseases. Containment measures should be kept in place in winter.

Regular hand washing, proper ventilation, single-serving food and serving chopsticks are encouraged.

Mask-wearing and social distancing requirements should be fulfilled in light of the containment needs.

The meeting required summarizing containment experience and making a science-based assessment of COVID-19 developments. Contingency plans on local clusters of cases should be refined and reserves of material supplies enhanced.

The meeting also urged appropriately mobilizing resources for epidemiological investigation, testing and medical treatment. Relevant information should be released in a fact-based and transparent manner.

The meeting called for a comprehensive improvement of the living environment in both rural and urban areas. Efforts will be made for sanitation improvement in key places such as farm markets, small canteens, and old residential communities.

Sanitation systems will be strengthened to eliminate any breeding ground for pathogenic microorganisms.

Public health facilities and sewage and garbage treatment facilities will be improved.