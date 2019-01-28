Qinghai-Tibet goes 5G

Home » Nation

China’s Qinghai-Tibet Plateau recently had its first 5G base station opened in the city of Xining, Qinghai Province, according to the Qinghai subsidiary of telecom firm China Mobile.

The service was opened last week. Part of the city’s downtown is covered by 5G, with a peak download speed of 1.3 Gbps, about 10 times faster than 4G. The high altitude province has lagged behind in infrastructure construction. Last April, the local government vowed to develop new wireless technologies such as 5G.