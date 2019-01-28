The story appears on
Page A6
January 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Qinghai-Tibet goes 5G
China’s Qinghai-Tibet Plateau recently had its first 5G base station opened in the city of Xining, Qinghai Province, according to the Qinghai subsidiary of telecom firm China Mobile.
The service was opened last week. Part of the city’s downtown is covered by 5G, with a peak download speed of 1.3 Gbps, about 10 times faster than 4G. The high altitude province has lagged behind in infrastructure construction. Last April, the local government vowed to develop new wireless technologies such as 5G.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.