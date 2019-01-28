Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 28, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Qinghai-Tibet goes 5G

Source: Xinhua | 00:29 UTC+8 January 28, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s Qinghai-Tibet Plateau recently had its first 5G base station opened in the city of Xining, Qinghai Province, according to the Qinghai subsidiary of telecom firm China Mobile.

The service was opened last week. Part of the city’s downtown is covered by 5G, with a peak download speed of 1.3 Gbps, about 10 times faster than 4G. The high altitude province has lagged behind in infrastructure construction. Last April, the local government vowed to develop new wireless technologies such as 5G.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿