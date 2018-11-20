Qinling panda numbers up

Home » Nation

The number of the Qinling giant pandas has risen from 109 in the 1980s to 345 currently, authorities said yesterday at a cultural event promoting the pandas, in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. The Qinling giant panda is a subspecies of giant panda first recognized in 2005. It has a smaller and rounder skull, shorter snout and less fur than the more familiar Sichuan subspecies. There are on average 10 wild Qinling giant pandas for every 100 square kilometers in the Qinling area, according to Xue Jianxing, head of Shaanxi’s forestry bureau.