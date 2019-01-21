Rail, air are ready for transport rush

Home » Nation

CHINA’S transport authorities are busy getting set for the Spring Festival travel rush starting today, with 3 billion journeys expected to be made.

From today to March 1, total journeys are expected to rise 0.6 percent compared with the travel rush last year, with an 8.3 percent increase in railway trips and 12 percent hike in air trips.

To deal with the air traffic pressure, the Civil Aviation Administration of China will expand domestic flights in 10 large airports, including Shanghai Pudong International Airport, according to Dong Zhiyi, deputy head of the CAAC.

During the 40-day travel rush, air travelers are expected to make 73 million trips, the CAAC said.

The aviation authority plans to schedule 532,000 flights during the travel rush, an increase of 10 percent year on year.

China’s major airlines, including Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, will all put on extra flights.

Traveling by air has become increasingly popular in China thanks to rapidly expanding air networks and rising household income.

To enhance railway transportation capability, a total of 4,787 and 4,860 two-way train services will be scheduled daily before and after the festival, said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission.

To increase efficiency, some railway stations will pioneer “ticketless travel.” Instead of buying tickets online and collecting them at the stations, travelers can pass ticket checks by scanning QR codes using their phones and pay afterward.

Vice Premier Liu He has called on the nation’s transport authorities to work to ensure safety and efficiency during the travel rush.

Liu made the remarks while inspecting the preparatory work for holiday travel in Beijing. He said heavy traffic and potentially bad weather would require transport authorities to enhance organization and leadership as well as enhance coordination to achieve success.

“Top priority must always be given to transport safety, and it is important to step up safety supervision and emergency management,” stressed Liu.

He also emphasized the importance of increasing investment in transport infrastructure and intensifying efforts to ensure different modes of travel are better connected.