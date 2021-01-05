Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

January 5, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Railway expansion

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 5, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s railways will expand by about 3,700 kilometers in 2021. Last year, China put 4,933km of new rail lines into operation and completed 781.9 billion yuan (US$119.56 billion) of fixed asset investment in the sector, the China State Railway Group said. The national railway sector handled 2.16 billion passenger trips in 2020.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿