January 5, 2021
Railway expansion
China’s railways will expand by about 3,700 kilometers in 2021. Last year, China put 4,933km of new rail lines into operation and completed 781.9 billion yuan (US$119.56 billion) of fixed asset investment in the sector, the China State Railway Group said. The national railway sector handled 2.16 billion passenger trips in 2020.
