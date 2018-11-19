The story appears on
Railway line cuts time
A NEW high-speed railway line started trial operations yesterday in northeastern China, linking the cities of Harbin and Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province.
The 293km line, built in a region where the temperature can be as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius in winter, is designed to allow trains to run at 250km per hour, cutting the travel time to two hours from four. The line is expected to start operation by the end of the year.
