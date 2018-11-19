Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 19, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Railway line cuts time

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 19, 2018 | Print Edition

A NEW high-speed railway line started trial operations yesterday in northeastern China, linking the cities of Harbin and Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province.

The 293km line, built in a region where the temperature can be as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius in winter, is designed to allow trains to run at 250km per hour, cutting the travel time to two hours from four. The line is expected to start operation by the end of the year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿