Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

August 4, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Railway tickets refund

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 August 4, 2021 | Print Edition

China Railway is offering full refunds on all tickets purchased before August 4 to curb the spread of COVID-19 through communities.

The full refund policy exempts the charge of service fees and applies to tickets booked via various channels, such as railway stations and mobile app 12306, the online railway ticket booking platform.

Passengers must follow proper anti-virus precautions during boarding and traveling.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿