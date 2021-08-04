The story appears on
Page A3
August 4, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Railway tickets refund
China Railway is offering full refunds on all tickets purchased before August 4 to curb the spread of COVID-19 through communities.
The full refund policy exempts the charge of service fees and applies to tickets booked via various channels, such as railway stations and mobile app 12306, the online railway ticket booking platform.
Passengers must follow proper anti-virus precautions during boarding and traveling.
