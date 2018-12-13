Reform paves path to better human rights

Home » Nation

CHINA’S reforms have helped liberate and develop productive social forces, opened up a path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and ushered in a new chapter in the development of human rights, according to a White Paper released yesterday.

The White Paper, titled “Progress in Human Rights over the 40 Years of Reform and Opening-up in China,” was issued by China’s State Council Information Office.

China has shown respect for, protected and promoted human rights in the course of reform and opening-up, blazed a trail of human rights development that conforms to national conditions, and created new experiences and made progress in safeguarding human rights, the document said.

China has summed up its historical experience, drawn on the achievements of human civilization, combined the universal principles of human rights with the realities of the country, and generated a series of innovative ideas on human rights, it said.

The country has brought into being basic rights that center on the people, and prioritize their rights to subsistence and development.

The rights to subsistence and development have been China’s primary focus, it said, adding that the country has made tremendous achievements in poverty alleviation, ensured the supply of food, safer drinking water and clothing, improved basic housing conditions and public transportation, and made health services more accessible.

The rights of special groups, including ethnic minority groups, women, children, the elderly and the disabled, have also been fully protected.

With the goal of building a socialist country under the rule of law, China has made solid efforts for the legal protection of human rights over the 40 years of reform and opening-up.

The White Paper said the country had endeavored to ensure “that a well-conceived approach is taken to legislation, that law is strictly enforced, that justice is impartially administered, and that the law is observed by everyone.”

China has also been active in facilitating the development of human rights across the world over the past four decades.

The country has redoubled its efforts to share its experience, create more development opportunities globally, and increase foreign assistance to many Asian and African developing countries.

Safeguarding world peace

China has been committed to safeguarding world peace, dispatching military and police personnel to participate in 30 United Nations peacekeeping missions in other countries.

Regarding global governance of human rights, China has been responsible for fulfilling its international obligations, conducting extensive international cooperation, and participating in establishing related international rules and mechanisms.

The country has provided Chinese solutions to global human rights governance, making proposals at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council, to promote the establishment of a fair, just, reasonable and effective international human rights system.

Over the past four decades of reform and opening-up, China has created a new path of human rights protection based on China’s history and national conditions, and the successful experiences of other countries.

“Human rights protection centers on the people,” said the White Paper, noting that the people-centered development toward a better life was the original aspiration, and remains the distinct goal of China’s reform.

China has integrated the principle of universality of human rights with its national conditions.

“This path is the result of the Chinese people’s experimentation in practice and theoretical innovation led by the CPC, and embodies the essence of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” the White Paper concluded.