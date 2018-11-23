Regulation for school crackdown on bullying

Home » Nation

Lawmakers in north China’s port city of Tianjin have passed a regulation aimed at preventing and curbing bullying in schools.

According to the regulation, acts in schools such as discriminating against and isolating others, repeated intimidation, and extortions are considered to be bullying.

In addition, acts such as beating, corporal punishment, smearing, as well as recording and disseminating information about bullying incidents also fall into this category.

The regulation orders schools to set up helplines and designate contacts for bullying-related issues. It also asks for parents’ cooperation with investigations when bullying occurs.

According to the regulation, punishments for bullying vary based on the severity of the acts, ranging from rebuking and disciplinary punishment, to criminal punishment.

According to an August survey, 70 percent of Chinese parents worry about school safety after cases of bullying and child abuse were exposed in schools and kindergartens across China.

The survey, released by China’s online education platform SmartStudy.com and portal website Sina.com, was based on answers from 3,205 respondents through online questionnaires.

In April this year, China launched an anti-bullying campaign aimed at middle and primary schools, according to the Education Supervision Committee of the State Council.

According to the circular on the campaign, education departments should clearly state which institutions and personnel are in charge of the campaign, establish plans to carry out the work and make the information public.

Schools should set up anti-bullying commissions, and designate specific tasks for teachers and officials, as well as the specific procedures for the early warning, handling, and intervention of bullying cases.