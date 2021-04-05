The story appears on
Page A4
April 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Remains of ancient wall, moat found
ARCHEOLOGISTS have found remains of an ancient wall section and a moat dating back to as early as 5,200 years in central China’s Hubei Province.
The remains were found in the Fenghuangzui site located in the city of Xiangyang, after more than seven months of excavation. Archeologists believe the remains belong to several cultural phases of Chinese history ranging from 3,900 to 5,200 years old.
The Fenghuangzui site is the site of a Neolithic city on a roughly square-shaped area measuring about 140,000 square meters. A joint archeological team started excavation work at the site in August last year covering an area of more than 450 square meters.
The excavation confirmed the existence of the ancient city walls and the moat, as well as their structure, said Shan Siwei, one of the leading archeologists from the excavation team. “The discovery gave us a basic idea about the ancient city’s rise and demise.”
In addition to the wall section and the moat, they also found remains of houses, pits, ditches, tombs, coffins and clays.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.