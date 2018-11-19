Renovation on track

Home » Nation

China will soon achieve this year’s housing renovation target for run-down urban areas, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. Construction began on 5.77 million homes in dilapidated areas during the first 10 months of the year, accounting for 99 percent of the annual target. During the period, more than 1.5 trillion yuan (US$215.8 billion) was invested in renovation projects.