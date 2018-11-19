The story appears on
Page A6
November 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Renovation on track
China will soon achieve this year’s housing renovation target for run-down urban areas, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. Construction began on 5.77 million homes in dilapidated areas during the first 10 months of the year, accounting for 99 percent of the annual target. During the period, more than 1.5 trillion yuan (US$215.8 billion) was invested in renovation projects.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.