November 12, 2018

Replica of a Yungang cave made in Beijing

November 12, 2018

Supported by 3D printing technology, the replica of a cave in the Yungang Grottoes, a 1,500-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site, has been successfully made in Beijing.

The replica, based on the original cave No. 18, of which the main Buddha statue is 15.5 meters tall, is 17m in height and 22m in width, according to Yungang Grottoes Research Institute in northern China’s Shanxi Province.

The project was launched by the institute and Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture.

After more than six months of data collection and processing, 800 modules of the replica were printed by over 20 3D printers within a year. It took another three months to assemble each part and color them with pigments on site, said Ning Bo, head of the institute’s digitalization department.

“The well-improved resin material, featuring moisture resistance, flame retardancy, anti-corrosion and waterproofing, was adopted in printing the cave. By using this kind of material, the replica is able to be disassembled for easy transportation,” Ning said.

The replica was built to scale with a focus on precision, Ning said, adding that it is expected to be showcased in Beijing in the future.

Nation
