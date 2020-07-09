The story appears on
Reservoir opens all 9 spillways
The Xin’an River Reservoir, an important flood control project in the upper reaches of the Qiantang River, opened all nine of its spillways yesterday to lower the crest of local floods.
This is the second time all the spillways have been opened since the reservoir’s completion in 1959. The first time was in 1966 for a test run.
The Xin’an River Reservoir is more commonly known as Qiandao Lake. It is the main source of drinking water for Zhejiang Province and serves as a strategic reservoir for the Yangtze River Delta.
The Qiantang, the largest river in Zhejiang, is known for having the world’s largest tidal bore.
Zhejiang has been ravaged by waves of concentrated rainfall for over a month, with the accumulated precipitation of the Xin’an River area reaching 924.37 millimeters, 131.7 percent more than the previous average during the same period as of 10am on Tuesday.
The reservoir opened three spillways on Tuesday morning and two more at noon. At about 4pm, seven spillways had been opened.
However, due to heavy downpours and floods upstream in Anhui Province, the water level in the reservoir continued to rise. Local officials therefore decided to open all nine of the spillways yesterday morning.
