Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 3, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Residential building fire kills 8

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 December 3, 2018 | Print Edition

Eight people were killed and three more injured in a residential building fire early yesterday in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said.

The fire broke out about 2am in a residential building for rural residents in Xishan District of Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan, the district publicity department said.

The fire directly caused five deaths, and another three died after falling from the building while trying to escape from the blaze.

The three injured are receiving medical treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿