The story appears on
Page A6
December 3, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Residential building fire kills 8
Eight people were killed and three more injured in a residential building fire early yesterday in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said.
The fire broke out about 2am in a residential building for rural residents in Xishan District of Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan, the district publicity department said.
The fire directly caused five deaths, and another three died after falling from the building while trying to escape from the blaze.
The three injured are receiving medical treatment.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
