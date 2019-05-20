Restrictions may hurt growth only slightly, says Huawei chief

Home » Nation

HUAWEI Technologies’ Founder and Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei said on Saturday the growth of the Chinese tech giant “may slow, but only slightly” due to recent US restrictions.

In remarks to the Japanese press Nikkei Asian Review, Ren reiterated that the Chinese telecom equipment maker has not violated any law.

“It is expected that Huawei’s growth may slow, but only slightly,” Ren told Japanese media in his first official comments after the US restrictions, adding that the company’s annual revenue growth may undershoot 20 percent.

On Thursday, Washington put Huawei, one of China’s biggest and most successful companies, on a trade blacklist that could make it extremely difficult for Huawei to do business with US companies, a decision slammed by China, which said it will take steps to protect its companies.

The developments surrounding Huawei come at a time of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and amid concerns from the United States that Huawei’s smartphones and network equipment could be used to spy on Americans, allegations the company has repeatedly denied.

A similar US ban on China’s ZTE Corp had almost crippled business for the smaller Huawei rival early last year before the curb was lifted.

The US Commerce Department said on Friday it may soon scale back restrictions on Huawei.

Ren said the company was prepared for such a step and that Huawei would be “fine” even if US smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc and other American suppliers would not sell chips to the company.

Huawei’s chip arm HiSilicon said on Friday it has long been prepared for the scenario that it could be banned from purchasing US chips and technology, and is able to ensure steady supply of most products.

The Huawei founder said that the company will not be taking instructions from the US government.

“We will not change our management at the request of the US or accept monitoring, as ZTE has done,” he said.

Huawei is asking its top Asian chipmakers to maintain deliveries after Washington decided to curb the telecom giant’s access to American technology, the Nikkei reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it will maintain supplies for the time being even though it was assessing the impact of Washington’s decision, the report said.

Innolux Corp, which supplies screen to Huawei, said it will have an impact, but it was hard to determine its scope and that its shipping schedule for Huawei remained unchanged, according to the report.