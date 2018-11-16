Road mishap kills 4

Home » Nation

Four people were killed and 41 others injured in a road accident in Jingbian County in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday. At 2:17pm on Wednesday, a coach carrying 49 people rolled over on an icy expressway section in Jingbian County. Two people died at the scene while two died after emergency treatment failed. All the injured have been hospitalized, and three are in critical condition. An investigation is under way.