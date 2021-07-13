Advanced Search

July 13, 2021

Rover Zhurong travels over 400m on Mars

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 13, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA’S Mars rover Zhurong has traveled more than 400 meters on the surface of the red planet, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

The orbiter of Tianwen-1 mission has worked normally in orbit for 353 days as of 8pm on Sunday. The distance between Earth and Mars is 370.7 million kilometers. The rover has traveled 410.025m and worked normally, the center said yesterday.

Tianwen-1 mission, consisting of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020. The lander carrying the rover touched down in Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in northern hemisphere of Mars, on May 15.

