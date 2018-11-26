Advanced Search

November 26, 2018

SC cases concluded

Source: Xinhua | 02:51 UTC+8 November 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Since their establishment, the six circuit courts of the Supreme People’s Court have concluded trials for 28,494 cases, the SPC revealed. The average annual case settlement rate was over 90 percent. These courts also worked vigorously to advance reform programs in the judicial sector and strengthen the building of the judicial talent pool, the top court said.

