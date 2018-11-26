The story appears on
Page A6
November 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
SC cases concluded
Since their establishment, the six circuit courts of the Supreme People’s Court have concluded trials for 28,494 cases, the SPC revealed. The average annual case settlement rate was over 90 percent. These courts also worked vigorously to advance reform programs in the judicial sector and strengthen the building of the judicial talent pool, the top court said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.