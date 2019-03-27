Safety checks to be carried out for holiday

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has issued a circular urging local authorities to conduct safety checks and improve infrastructure ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Relevant local departments are to conduct comprehensive safety checks on tourism-related industries and facilities including tourist attractions, recreation facilities, hotels and catering services, among others, according to the circular.

Local authorities should also provide traffic, weather and other tourist information in a timely manner, and take measures to maintain order and relieve traffic pressure in crowded places including airports and train stations, the circular said.

The ministry also urged all local authorities to maintain high pressure on illegal activities such as providing unlicensed tourist services, forcing tourists to make purchases and releasing misleading advertisements.

There are three public holidays in the next three months — Qingming Festival (the tomb-sweeping day) in April, May Day and Dragon Boat Festival in June.