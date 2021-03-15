Advanced Search

March 15, 2021

Satellites go up

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 15, 2021 | Print Edition

The fourth group of China’s Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:19am on Saturday. The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket and have entered their planned orbits. The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests. It was the 363rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

