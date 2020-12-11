Satellites to monitor gravitational waves

The story appears on
Page A3
December 11, 2020
CHINA sent two satellites for the detection of gravitational waves into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province early yesterday.
The two satellites, which compose the Gravitational Wave High-energy Electromagnetic Counterpart All-sky Monitor mission, were launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket at 4:14am, according to the center. The launch was the 355th mission of the Long March rocket series.
The GECAM satellites will be used to monitor high-energy celestial phenomena such as gravitational wave gamma-ray bursts, high-energy radiation of fast radio bursts, special gamma-ray bursts and magnetar bursts, and to study neutron stars, black holes and other compact objects and their merger processes.
In addition, they will also detect high-energy radiation phenomena in space, such as solar flares, Earth gamma flashes and Earth electron beams.
The GECAM project is carried out by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The Long March-11 rocket is developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.
