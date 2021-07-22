Advanced Search

July 22, 2021

Scientific team heads to Qinghai

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 22, 2021 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists yesterday launched a new expedition in the headwater region of the Yangtze River in Xining, northwest China’s Qinghai Province, to investigate the region’s ecological conditions.

The comprehensive scientific expedition will look into the conditions of water resources, glacial recession and soil and water loss, among others, according to the Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute of the Changjiang Water Resources Commission, which is leading the expedition.

The region’s carbon sequestration potential will be studied as a new topic. The team will systematically investigate the mechanism of river and marsh succession, and quantitatively analyze the carbon sequestration potential of the typical river and wetland systems.

