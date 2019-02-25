The story appears on
Related News
Scientists smell victory in health battle
Scientists have developed a new test to evaluate the Chinese sense of smell, which could help the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative and mental illnesses.
Research shows that among people of normal intelligence above the age of 65, those who develop problems of smelling are 2.5 times more likely to die within four years than those with good sense of smell.
This impairment is the earliest clinical symptom of major neurodegenerative ailments such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Olfactory abnormalities are also associated with schizophrenia, severe depression and other psychiatric disorders.
People are often unaware of the loss of the sense of smell, so it’s necessary to evaluate the olfactory function objectively, scientists say.
Scientists from the United States, Germany and Japan have developed tests for olfactory evaluation.
However, the identification of smells is based on each person’s experiences and influenced by their culture.
Those tests cannot be used directly on Chinese, who make up a fifth of the world’s population.
Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Psychology developed the Chinese Smell Identification Test, which has 40 smells familiar to Chinese people.
The accuracy rate of Chinese subjects in CSIT is 15 percent higher than other tests developed by US or German scientists, which means the CSIT is more culturally appropriate for Chinese, scientists say.
The new test offers an effective clinical tool for evaluating Chinese olfactory functions.
