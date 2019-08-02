Seaborne rockets to be a norm

Home » Nation

China plans to start the construction of a home port for seaborne rocket launches in Yantai, eastern China’s Shandong Province, this year, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

The project aims to make seaborne rocket launches a frequent occurrence, it said.

Relying on the favorable geographical location and conditions of Yantai, the project will include construction of R&D and manufacturing centers for rockets, satellite payloads and offshore launch platforms, as well as a satellite data application and development center.

The project is also expected to push forward the development of intelligent manufacturing, logistics, and aerospace-themed tourism, the CASC said.

China successfully launched a Long March-11 rocket from a mobile launch platform in the Yellow Sea off Shandong on June 5. It was China’s first space launch from a sea-based platform. The rocket was transported to the launch site from Haiyang Port in Yantai.

Launching a carrier rocket from an ocean-based platform has many advantages over a land launch. For instance, the launch site is flexible and falling rocket remains pose less danger. Using civilian ships to launch rockets at sea would also lower launch costs, experts say.