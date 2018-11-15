Seeking Confucius classics

Home » Nation

A MUSEUM dedicated to Confucius in China is seeking classics of Confucianism from around the world. The Confucius Museum in Qufu, in east China’s Shandong Province, wants to collect 100,000 books on Confucianism internationally. The museum, which took more than five years to build, will begin trial operation on November 26. Deputy curator Yang Jinquan said each of the donated books will have a barcode, which details the information of the donator and the displaying area of the books.