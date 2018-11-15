The story appears on
Page A6
November 15, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Seeking Confucius classics
A MUSEUM dedicated to Confucius in China is seeking classics of Confucianism from around the world. The Confucius Museum in Qufu, in east China’s Shandong Province, wants to collect 100,000 books on Confucianism internationally. The museum, which took more than five years to build, will begin trial operation on November 26. Deputy curator Yang Jinquan said each of the donated books will have a barcode, which details the information of the donator and the displaying area of the books.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.