The story appears on
Page A6
November 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sino-Singapore library opens
Sino-Singapore Friendship Library, a joint project between China and Singapore, has opened to the public in northern Tianjin City. The library is part of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in Binhai New Area, an intergovernmental project between the two countries. With five floors above the ground and 67,000 square meters in floor space, the library is now home to some 350,000 books and is expected to store 1.5 million books and 1 million historical documents in the future, according to Xu Jiangtao, head of the library’s book management department.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.