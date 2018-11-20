Advanced Search

November 20, 2018

Sino-Singapore library opens

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Sino-Singapore Friendship Library, a joint project between China and Singapore, has opened to the public in northern Tianjin City. The library is part of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in Binhai New Area, an intergovernmental project between the two countries. With five floors above the ground and 67,000 square meters in floor space, the library is now home to some 350,000 books and is expected to store 1.5 million books and 1 million historical documents in the future, according to Xu Jiangtao, head of the library’s book management department.

