October 22, 2020
Soldier is back home from India
A CHINESE soldier who had strayed across the China-India border area was returned to the Chinese border patrol yesterday, according to the news website of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.
The move came after the foreign ministry on Tuesday urged India to honor its commitment to return the soldier. The soldier went astray as he responded to a request from herders to help them search for yaks on Sunday.
Corporal Wang Ya Long was found on Monday in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh, according to a statement from the Indian army.
The neighbors have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region, with troops killing each other in hand-to-hand combat and firing shots in the air. The countries have held a series of talks to end the standoff.
