The story appears on
Page A7
August 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Space-tracking ship home
China’s space-tracking ship Yuanwang-3 returned to its home port in east China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday after completing a new round of maritime monitoring missions.
During the missions, Yuanwang-3 ensured Fengyun-3E meteorological satellite’s entry into planned orbit.
Commissioned on May 18, 1995, the Yuanwang-3 is a second-generation Chinese space-tracking ship. It has undertaken more than 90 maritime tracking and monitoring tasks for spacecraft, including the Shenzhou spaceships, Chang’e lunar probes and BeiDou satellites.
