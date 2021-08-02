Advanced Search

August 2, 2021

Space-tracking ship home

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 2, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s space-tracking ship Yuanwang-3 returned to its home port in east China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday after completing a new round of maritime monitoring missions.

During the missions, Yuanwang-3 ensured Fengyun-3E meteorological satellite’s entry into planned orbit.

Commissioned on May 18, 1995, the Yuanwang-3 is a second-generation Chinese space-tracking ship. It has undertaken more than 90 maritime tracking and monitoring tasks for spacecraft, including the Shenzhou spaceships, Chang’e lunar probes and BeiDou satellites.

Nation
