Spring Festival box office soars to new record

Home » Nation

THE Spring Festival box office on the Chinese mainland has notched up another 1.6 billion yuan (US$248.4 million) on Tuesday. It follows beating the 2019 record of 5.9 billion yuan on Monday.

The total receipts during the week-long holiday had reached 7.58 billion yuan as of 4pm yesterday, according to Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform Maoyan.

Given the movie season’s momentum, a higher benchmark is still likely, even though the holiday will wind down at midnight.

Top contributors include “Detective Chinatown 3” and time-travel comedy “Hi, Mom.”

“Detective Chinatown 3” had generated a revenue of 3.5 billion yuan or 46 percent of the movie season’s total takings by yesterday afternoon. “Hi, Mom,” for its part, has raked in 2.6 billion yuan during the same period, accounting for 34 percent of the total takings.

More than 155 million tickets have been sold since Thursday, the day when the holiday began, box office tracker Dengta Data revealed.

According to China Film News, the holiday box office crept up over 6 billion yuan on Monday, breaking the record set in 2019.

The jump-start in China’s Spring Festival box office came after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancelation or postponement of movie releases during the same movie season in early 2020.