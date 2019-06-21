Advanced Search

June 21, 2019

Staying put in capital

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 June 21, 2019 | Print Edition

The number of Beijing’s permanent residents without hukou, or household registration status, is seeing slower growth. As China’s economic growth enters an era of “new normal” and industries experience deep structural changes, the capital’s floating population appears to have “stopped floating,” while more people tend to live there for longer terms, according to a report released by the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences and the Social Sciences Academic Press. “Among those who have bought houses in Beijing, 95.9 percent wish to stay in the capital for a long time,” said BASS researcher Li Xiaozhuang.

