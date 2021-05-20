The story appears on
May 20, 2021
Steps taken to cut police casualties
China has taken measures to minimize casualties in its police force, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.
The ministry has asked public security organs to strengthen targeted training to improve the physical and mental health of police officers as well as their capability to use weapons and respond to emergencies, its spokesperson Li Guozhong told a press conference.
Other steps include allocating police forces in a more scientific way, ensuring their physical examination and holidays, and digitalizing records of their physical and mental health.
It is necessary to ensure every police officer participates in professional training at least once a year and for at least 30 days in three years, Li noted.
In 2020, 315 police officers died in the line of duty, ministry figures showed.
Thanks to measures taken to minimize casualties, the number of police officers who died while on duty and fighting criminals in 2019 and 2020 fell by 9 percent and 32 percent year on year, respectively.
