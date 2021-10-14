Storm weakens after making landfall

Home » Nation

Typhoon Kompasu, the 18th typhoon of the year, made landfall in south China’s island province of Hainan yesterday.

The typhoon landed on the coast of Boao Township in Qionghai City at 3:30pm, packing winds of up to 118.8 kilometers per hour, according to the Hainan meteorological service.

The typhoon is weakening after landing and is forecast to move across the southern part of Hainan before entering the Beibu Gulf early today.

Typhoon Kompasu, coupled with a cold front, was forecast to bring heavy rains and strong winds to the sea and land areas of Hainan. Authorities in Hainan canceled all flights at major airports and suspended the local high-speed railway loop line service, as well as ferries across Qiongzhou Strait, which connect Hainan with Guangdong Province.

The island province has adopted an emergency response plan to cope with heavy winds and floods, including suspending classes, work and markets, and closing tourist attractions.

Guangdong has also taken precautions to safeguard residents’ lives and property. Schools, kindergartens, construction sites and tourist attractions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan were closed down. Temporary traffic control was introduced along the fairway of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, and ships were banned from passing under the bridge.

Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services.

Kompasu caused landslides and flash floods in the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said on Tuesday.