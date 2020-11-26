The story appears on
Page A3
November 26, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Stubborn secessionists in Taiwan to be punished
A CHINESE mainland spokesperson said yesterday that the mainland will keep taking targeted moves to punish stubborn secessionists and their sponsors who are seeking “Taiwan independence.”
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when responding to a question on the mainland’s reported measures against “Taiwan independence.”
The acts by secessionists who openly undermine national sovereignty and territorial integrity are intolerable, Zhu stressed.
Taiwan compatriots are not targets of such measures, Zhu said, adding that the mainland, as always, welcomes Taiwan compatriots to participate in cross-Strait exchanges in various forms and share opportunities in mainland development.
A small number of secessionists have long stirred up cross-Strait confrontations, damaged cross-Strait relations and undermined peace across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said.
Only by resolutely cracking down on “Taiwan independence” secessionists and their related activities can the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations be secured, Zhu noted, stressing that those secessionists will never escape from a trial of the people.
The spokesperson also urged the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan to stop spiting journalists from the Chinese mainland and obstructing their normal work and rotation.
“Such practices are extremely irresponsible,” Zhu said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.