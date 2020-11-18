The story appears on
November 18, 2020
Related News
Study links ASD to gut microbe
A recent Chinese study has shown that autism spectrum disorder is associated with dysbiosis in the gut microbiome, offering reference for future therapeutic plans.
ASD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that may be influenced by both environmental and genetic factors. Previous studies have found that gut microbe imbalance is commonly seen in children with autism.
Researchers from Peking University and the Beijing Institute of Genomics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a novel strategy for metagenomic analysis, in which they paired ASD samples with control samples of similar metabolic backgrounds.
They conducted metagenomic sequencing of 79 samples from ASD individuals and healthy controls and identified the metabolic pathways of autism-related gut microbes.
The study was published in the journal Science Advances.
