March 11, 2019
Page A8
Page A8
March 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Submersible completes 1st deep-sea trek
China’s science ship Tansuo-1 loaded with the manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) returned to its home harbor in Sanya, southern Hainan Province, yesterday, after finishing its first expedition in the Indian Ocean.
The manned submersible can reach a depth of 4,500 meters. The 121-day expedition trip organized by the Chinese Academy of Sciences began on November 10, 2018. Scientists from 10 Chinese and foreign research institutes were invited to join the deep-sea research trip.
The ship traveled 17,000 nautical miles on the expedition during which scientists surveyed five deep-sea hydrothermal areas and collected a trove of samples for ecological environment research.
The development of the submersible took eight years and involved nearly 90 Chinese organizations and companies. It conducted deep-sea testing missions in 2017 and 2018.
