Subsidies for families to have more children

The southwestern Chinese city of Panzhihua will offer subsidies to families with more than one child as part of measures to draw talent.

Each child other than the first one born on or after June 12, 2021, under China’s childbirth policies, will receive a monthly subsidy of 500 yuan (US$76.9) until they are 3 years old, the city government said yesterday.

To be eligible for the subsidies, the parents and the second or third child should have their hukou, or household registration status, in Panzhihua.

China has adopted a decision that allows couples to have three children, together with a slew of supporting measures for its implementation. The aim is to optimize the country’s demographic structure and achieving long-term and balanced population development.

“While many local governments in China are mulling preferential policies to encourage births, the government of Panzhihua is the first one to offer subsidies based on the number of children and make the policy public,” said Yang Chenggang, deputy president of China Population Association.

China has been adjusting its one-child family planning policy. The two-child policy was partially introduced in 2013 and fully implemented in 2015.